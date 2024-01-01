Only IEA can represent Afghanistan in international meetings: deputy PM

KABUL (Ariana news): The Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlavi Abdul Kabir in a meeting with Robert Chatterton Dickson, the Chargé d’Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan, criticized the way Doha meeting held and said that only the Islamic Emirate can represent Afghanistan in international meetings.

The deputy PM’s office said Thursday in a statement that Kabir stressed the meaningful participation of the IEA in international meetings.

“In international meetings, only the Islamic Emirate can represent Afghanistan, and in the Doha meeting, those who were invited cannot represent Afghanistan, and Afghans do not accept them as their representatives. Non-participation in the Doha meeting does not mean that the Islamic Emirate does not want to interact with the international community, if the demands of the Islamic Emirate are considered in the future, it is ready to have meaningful and useful participation,” the statement read.

In this meeting, the chargé d’affaires of the British Embassy also said that London is interested in good relations with Kabul and is ready to work with the IEA to ensure the stability and prosperity of Afghanistan.

Simultaneously, in a separate meeting with Dmitry Zhirnov, Russia’s ambassador to Kabul, Abdul Kabir emphasized the expansion of relations between Kabul and Moscow.

At the meeting, Zhirnov, referring to the frozen assets of Afghanistan, said that Russia is asking the international community to remove these restrictions.

Meanwhile, British Chargé d’Affaires also met with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, Political Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, and the two sides discussed the relations between Kabul

and London.