Respect for human rights key to expanding engagement with Taliban: UN Special Rapporteur

KABUL (Khaama Press): The UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan on Thursday emphasized prioritizing human rights, particularly women’s rights, in engagement with the Taliban. Richard Bennett painted a grim picture of human rights in Afghanistan, criticizing widespread torture and discrimination against women and minorities.

Presenting his six-month report at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, Bennett labeled the human rights situation in Afghanistan as “dire.”

He stressed the importance of prioritizing the Afghan people and ensuring their inclusion in decision-making processes.

Concerns are raised about countries normalizing relations with the Taliban without significant improvements in Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation. Regarding women’s rights violations, he urged the world to pursue legal avenues for gender, ethnic, and religious justice in Afghanistan.

Bennett highlighted the Taliban’s systematic suppression and expulsion of women and girls, constituting “crimes against humanity.” Despite refraining from terming the situation as “gender apartheid,” Bennett condemned the Taliban’s discriminatory actions against Afghan women. Bennett underscored the Taliban’s “systematic discrimination” against Afghan women and girls in their quest for complete control. The UN special rapporteur called for accountability from the Taliban for their policies and actions, urging the world to find ways to support Afghan women and girls promptly.

Suicide rates, depression, especially among youth, women, and girls, and the imposition of Taliban-prescribed dress codes on women were among the concerns Bennett addressed. His report shed light on the increased pressure on ethnic and religious minorities in Afghanistan, particularly the Hazara community, due to targeted ISIS attacks.