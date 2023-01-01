Solangi briefs PM over functioning of his ministry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed and Principal Information Officer Muhammad Asim Khichi were also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minister apprised the prime minister of the matters related to his ministry. During the meeting, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also deliberated upon the proposed strategy for the effective presentation of Pakistan’s positive narrative at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNG-78) session.

Caretaker Minister calls on PM Kakar: Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Saturday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. During the meeting, the minister apprised the prime minister of the matters pertaining to his ministry, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Proposed measures to promote Pakistani art and culture were also discussed during the meeting. The prime minister observed that the cooperation between the Ministry of Information and the National Heritage and Culture division could prove very beneficial for the promotion of arts and culture.