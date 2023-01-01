Sourav Ganguly shares his views on Babar-led Pakistan team

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match at the 2023 World Cup is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Sourav Ganguly, in a discussion on Star Sports, shared his thoughts on the much-awaited match between the arch-rivals.

Ganguly expressed that while there is immense hype surrounding the India-Pakistan match, the quality of competition between the two teams has been lacking in recent times due to India’s dominant performances.

“There is a lot of hype in this match but the quality has not been that good for a long time because India kept on winning one-sided. Pakistan probably defeated India for the first time in the T20 World Cup in Dubai,” Ganguly said.

“India did not play well in that tournament but according to me, India vs Australia tends to be a better game in the World Cup because the quality is better,” he added.

However, Ganguly acknowledged that the current Pakistani side is a well-rounded unit and can be particularly dangerous on pitches that favor batsmen. He also emphasized that India has historically held an advantage in seamer-friendly conditions due to their superior batting.

“This Pakistan team is also good and the match will be good. Pakistan becomes a good team on flat wickets because their batters use those conditions well. They have fast bowlers who use the conditions,” he said.

“Wherever there is seam or swing, because their quality of batting has been good in the past, I can’t say what will happen going forward, India always used to march ahead. It will always be a big game. The conditions will also be important,” he added.

It must be noted that in ODI World Cup encounters, India has emerged victorious in all seven matches against Pakistan.