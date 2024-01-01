Special Judge Anti-corruption grants bail to MS DHQ

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Special Judge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Court Babar Ali Khan ordered release of Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera Dr. Mujtaba Ali on two personal sureties along with Rs80 thousand in alleged financial embezzlement, on Thursday.

The counsel Nauman Mohib Kakakhel advocate informed that Anti-Corruption had held MS Dr. Mujtaba Ali for allegedly submitted driving license fees in his personal account despite in government’s treasury which baseless.

He argued that license fees are submitting in License Branch neither in DHQ hospital.

The petitioner is arrested for political victimization as Audit Report identified deficiency of Rs220 thousand didn’t submitted in treasury while adding that Anti-corruption lacks jurisdiction, the counsel argued. He added that the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the case.

The counsel Nauman Kakakhel advocate added that due to absence of independent evidence and witnesses, the case requires further probe for implicating the charges on petitioner. He added that there is nothing on record to infer that the petitioner has committed the alleged offence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Court Special Judge Babar Ali Khan granted bail to MS DHQ Nowshera Dr. Mujtaba Ali after conclusion of arguments.