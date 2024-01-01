Special representative for Afghanistan to be appointed

KABUL (Khaama Press): The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General says that the process of appointing a special representative for Afghanistan is underway.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said on Monday, April 8th, during a press briefing in response to journalists’ questions about the timing of appointing a UN special representative for Afghanistan, that if progress is made in this regard, information will be provided.

The UN spokesperson stated that there is no specific timeline for the appointment of the UN special representative for Afghanistan. However, Dujarric did not provide further details on this matter.

The United Nations has been deliberating for months on the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan.

The Taliban regime opposes the appointment of a new special representative for Afghanistan and believes that with the presence of UNAMA, this is an unnecessary move.

Several countries, including Russia and Iran, also align with the Taliban government in opposing the appointment of a new UN special representative for Afghanistan.

In the second Doha meeting, attended by special envoys of countries and followed by a meeting of the UN Security Council where the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan was a major part of their agenda, efforts did not yield results. It is unclear exactly when the parties reached consensus on this decision.