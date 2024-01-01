Tragic loss: Family decries security lapses and healthcare failure

KABUL (TOLOnews): Relatives of Shabir Ahmad, a 20-year-old residing in the Dasht-e Barchi neighborhood of Kabul, said that their son was initially stabbed by unknown assailants on Sunday (April 8), subsequently leading to his death.

The family of the young man complained about the lack of attention from doctors at a government hospital and the failure to provide security in Kabul.

Shabir Ahmad, a twenty-year-old student, was severely wounded by a knife by unknown individuals while returning home in the Resoul Akram Township in PD18th of Kabul city on Sunday.

Zaki Samadi, the brother of Shabir Ahmad, told TOLOnews: “We put him in an ambulance and took him to Ali Jinnah Hospital, where we took him to the emergency section, which was very disorganized in terms of professionalism, the beds and stretchers were not proper. I think the stretcher they put the patient on was a dental stretcher, meaning for patients who come for dental treatment.”

Abdullah, one of the victim’s relatives, said: “They hadn’t even bandaged him. The most basic thing in the health sector is to dress a wound first… and even the specialists at Ali Jinnah Hospital were against us…”

The relatives of the young man demand the identification and punishment of the perpetrators of this incident. They also urge the security institutions to make more efforts in ensuring the safety of citizens.

Meanwhile, Sharafat Zaman, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, said that the doctors at the hospital provided primary services to the injured person with the available facilities; however, the patient had active bleeding, and if there is a complaint, the victim’s family can refer to the hospital’s mortality review committee.

“If his family has any problem or wants clarification, our health personnel, Inshaullah, are ready to provide them with information,” Sharafat Zaman said.

“The cause of this incident has not yet been determined, but investigations are underway,” said Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson for the Kabul Security Command.

According to some residents of the capital, criminal activities have seen an upward trend in Kabul in recent weeks.