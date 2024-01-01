Worsening economic insecurity under Taliban rule in Afghanistan: UNDP

KABUL (Agencies): The latest report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Afghanistan indicates a worsening economic insecurity under the control of the Taliban regime.

Released on Thursday, January 18th, the organization’s report reveals that 69% of Afghanistan’s population faces a shortage of necessities, including healthcare, essential goods, suitable living conditions, and vital job opportunities.

According to this report, the social and economic situation in Afghanistan has darkened since the emergence of the Taliban administration, resulting in severe economic insecurity for the population.

The UNDP report states that currently, seven out of every ten people in Afghanistan are unable to meet their basic life requirements and are grappling with economic insecurity.

The findings of this organization continue to highlight the attack on women’s rights and its consequences, alongside the collapse of the banking system in Afghanistan, as undeniable setbacks that have raised serious concerns.

Since the Taliban assumed control in Afghanistan, they have imposed severe restrictions on women, including bans on education and working with aid agencies, both domestic and international. These restrictions have further aggravated the economic plight of the Afghan population, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis in the country.