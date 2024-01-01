Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists resumed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists has been resumed after a gap of 14-year.

In the first tour, approximately 130 tourist families were escorted to Peshawar Saddar Railway Station on Sunday morning, from where they proceeded to historic places including City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, Nowshera, and Mardan.

A one-day safari train was run from Peshawar to Takht Bhai under the supervision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA).

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghaffar Gandapur and tourism department officials were present to welcome the safari train and make security arrangements for the guests.

Additionally, tourists had the opportunity to visit the Takht Bhai relics, where they received briefings about the historical significance of the ancient Buddhist worship sites.

A guided tour was also arranged to orient women and families about relics from the Buddha era.

Upon arrival at Saddar Railway Station, tour­ists were greeted with traditional music and provided with information about Buddha architecture during their journey.

Tourism Department Spokesperson Saad said that a one-day train would run from Peshawar to Takht Bhai station every Sunday.

The purpose of the visit is to revive the train and promote tourism, said Madam Hasina, Director Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said a new era will begin with the launch of the Safari Train.

Tourism tours will soon be expanded to other stations, she added.

This operation organized by KPCTA aimed at taking tourists to UNESCO heritage sites located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

