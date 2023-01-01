Tiger Shroff to share screen with Ajay Devgan in ‘Singham Again’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Renowned bollywood action hero and dancer Tiger Shroff has joined director Rohit Shetty for his upcoming film’ Singham Again’ after Vicky Kasuhal turned down the offer. Tiger Shroff is scion of legendary actor Jackie Shroff.

According to reports in the Indian media, Tiger Shroff will be seen on screen for the first time with Ajay Devgan in the popular film series “Singham Again.”

In the film, Tiger Shroff will portray the role of a police officer, and alongside him, superstars Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor will also play important roles.

Previously, the Indian media had claimed that Vicky Kaushal was chosen to perform with Ajay Devgan for “Singham Again,” but Vicky apologized from participating in the film due to his upcoming movie “Chhawa.”

In “Singham Again,” Vicky Kaushal was offered the role of Ajay Devgan’s (Baji Rao Singham) younger brother, which will now be played by Tiger Shroff.

“Singham Again” is currently in the pre-production phase, and its preparation will begin in August. The film will feature Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone portraying the role of police officers.