Top court allow Bilawal to contest election

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Hours before the elections 2024 in the country, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the January 23 verdict of the Sindh High Court (SHC) allowing PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to contest the election on the symbol “arrow”, an electoral symbol allotted to PPP-P.

Last month, Shah Mohammad Zaman, the petitioner, moved the SHC seeking disqualification of Bilawal for allegedly concealing facts by way of misrepresentation and contesting the Pakistan election on the symbol of the “arrow” of the party that was in fact led by his father Asif Ali Zardari.

He had submitted in the petition that Bilawal was chairman of the PPP with the allotted election symbol of sword while he contested elections in 2018 from the National Assembly constituency NA-200 from the platform of PPP-P with the allotted symbol of arrow, which was illegal. In his fresh petition in the top court, the petitioner argued that as per the Elections Act, 2017 section 203, a person shall not be a member of more than one political party at a time.

The plaintiff argued that Bilawal did not suspend his membership nor resigned from the chairman of the PPP till to date and contesting the Pakistan election being the nominated candidate of another political party, adding that it was a clear violation of section 203 of the Elections Act, 2017.