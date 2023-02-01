UAE approves visa-free travel for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Katy Gillett

Travellers from Bosnia and Herzegovina can now visit the UAE visa-free.

On Monday, the two countries signed an agreement that allows visa exemptions for citizens of both nations for tourism, business and short-term visits, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The memorandum of understanding aims to facilitate and promote travel, trade and people-to-people exchanges, said the ministry. “This exemption is expected to enhance cultural understanding, foster economic growth and reinforce tourism between the two countries,” read a statement.

The agreement was signed by Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Elmedin Konakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The UAE made the decision to remove the need for visas for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina in April, after a meeting in Sarajevo between Konakovic and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, according to local media.

Sarajevo is the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Sead Dzambegovic / Unsplash

Citizens of the UAE have been exempted from visa requirements when entering, exiting or travelling through Bosnia and Herzegovina for up to 90 days since 2015. The criteria includes having a passport that’s valid for six months after the stay and proof of onward travel, according to the embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE passport has consistently been named one of the world’s strongest, according to the Henley Passport Index. Over the past 10 years, the UAE passport has climbed more than 40 places from 56th in 2013. It now ranks 14th as Emirati passport holders can currently travel visa-free to 179 countries.

The Bosnian passport provides visa-free access to 118 countries, according to the passport index, which ranks the country 51st.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, located on the Balkan Peninsular, gained independence in 1992 and is known for its East-meets-West setting that draws influence from Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian cultures.

It’s a stunning country with lush green landscapes, mountains, waterfalls and rivers, peppered with medieval ruins, old-world towns and more modern cities that still retain plenty of character.

The nation is also incredibly ethnically diverse and is home to Perucica, one of the last remaining primeval forests in Europe where the trees are hundreds of years old.

