UK provides state-of-the-art airport security scanners to Pakistan to ensure safe air travel

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk) : The United Kingdom (UK) has provided Pakistan with the latest security scanners which will be used at major Pakistan airports of the country, and will be used to ensure safe air travel for all passengers.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott attended a ceremony to hand over two airport security scanners today. The UK envoy said she is delighted to hand over these state-of-the-art airport security scanners here in Karachi, a demonstration of UK support for security at Pakistan’s airports.

Jane said we all want travelers to fly safely and securely, this new technology means passengers can fly with greater confidence from Pakistan. She linked aviation with growing trade between the UK and Pakistan as enabling the diaspora to travel safely and making flying safer brings the UK and Pakistan even closer together.

She thanked the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for arranging today’s ceremony and for the excellent cooperation we have on both aviation security and safety issues.

With over 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage in the UK making up every part of British society, we have a special and ever-growing special bond.

Hundreds of thousands of people travel between the UK and Pakistan every year, proof of the hugely significant UK-Pakistan people-to-people relationship. Air links are of vital importance for trade between the UK and Pakistan and the diaspora.

This is one small part of the UK’s ongoing aviation work with Pakistan, which is helping to raise safety and security standards. Britain takes aviation safety very seriously. International minimum standards help ensure that air travel is safe and secure for UK and Pakistani nationals and support international aviation to flourish.