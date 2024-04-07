UN stresses meaningful participation of women in all aspects of public life

KABUL (Khaama Press): Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Coordinator of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), reiterated the organization’s commitment to empowering and meaningfully engaging women in all aspects of public life in Afghanistan.

The OCHA, in a published report, stated that only 6% of the required budget for aid delivery in Afghanistan has been secured.

Ratwatte also expressed deep concern over budget cuts, emphasizing the UN’s support for gender equality and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

According to this official, the UN’s focus is on continuing to create widespread and secure spaces for women and girls, as over 90% of those affected are women and children.

The organization’s report indicates that only $290 million of the requested $3.03 billion budget has been secured in Afghanistan.

He noted that the shortage of funds for aid delivery in Afghanistan would hinder the provision of vital assistance, urging the international community to double their commitment to the people of Afghanistan by increasing their financial support.

The report from this organization states: “The National Security Council also emphasized the UN’s steadfast commitment to gender equality and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan and the need to continue creating comprehensive and safe spaces for women and girls, supporting their empowerment and meaningful and active participation in all aspects of public life.”

The Deputy Coordinator of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs emphasized the cultural sensitivities surrounding women’s cooperation in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of continuous support for women and girls.

The Deputy Coordinator of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said: “I have been coming to Afghanistan for over 20 years. I have dear friends here. This country has always had a special place in my heart. That’s why I’m here. I believe we can make a difference for the people of Afghanistan and I am fully committed to this effort.”

This comes as global support in the private sector and trade has increased following the suspension of education and work for women in Afghanistan over the past two years.