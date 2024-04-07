Kandahar: Every day 1,000 families receive Iftar from charity foundation

KANDAHAR CITY (TOLOnews): In Kandahar, a humanitarian foundation provides Iftar to around a thousand impoverished families every day since the beginning of Ramadan.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian Foundation prepares Iftar for five hundred needy individuals daily in the southern Dand district of Kandahar province.

Fifty-year-old Mahgul also receives prepared food for Iftar from this place every day.

Mahgul, a resident of Kandahar’s Dand district, says: “We have nothing, we are three families, one is my brother-in-law’s son family, and another is my brother-in-law’s family, whose orphans are also under my care. My husband is an elderly man.”

Abdul Rahim, a resident of Kandahar’s Dand district, said: “The assistance we receive every day means a lot. We also need some help for the future.

Many residents of this village in Kandahar’s Dand district are facing severe economic problems and poverty, but they say the assistance from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Foundation during Ramadan has solved some of their problems.

Mohammad Rahman, a resident of Kandahar’s Dand district, said: “These people are desperately poor, there’s a lot of unemployment, a lot of poverty, certainly, I live in this area, there are houses that don’t even have a single meal in the evening.”

Muhammad Rasool, another resident of Kandahar’s Dand district, said: “The day I found out, I hadn’t prepared anything for Ramadan, I was eating dry bread with water, so this initiative that has been introduced is very active.”

Another resident of Kandahar’s Dand district, Abdul Sattar, said: “There are people who haven’t eaten rice even before the Ramadan began.”

A representative of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Foundation in Kandahar says, since the beginning of Ramadan, they have been distributing fresh and hot meals to about a thousand families daily across various districts including Dand, Panjwai, Zherai, and Daman, in addition to the provincial center.

Habib ur Rahman Rahmani, an official of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian Foundation, told TOLOnews: “On a daily basis, our group provides Iftar meals to 500 individuals.”

Since the beginning of Ramadan, in addition to food, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charity Foundation has also initiated a series of assistance with food items for impoverished families across various parts of the country, which is still ongoing.