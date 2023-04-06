UoP teachers, staff demand removal of VC

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) and Class-III and -IV employees here Thursday demanded an immediate removal of the sitting Vice Chancellor of the varsity, impartial inquiry against him over 17-allegation of corruptions and distorting image of the varsity by levelling allegations of fake degrees against teachers.

It has been a month since the educational activities at all levels were closed at the university and its schools and colleges due to an ongoing tug-of-war between University VC and protesting teaching and other employees and the issue remained unsolved as nobody from either sides was ready to show flexibility thus resulting in loss of precious time of students.

PUTA General Secretary Dr Salman and President All Pakistan BPS Teachers Association Dr Arif told media that the strike of teachers and other staff members of the university would continue till removal of the VC and initiation of an inquiry against him. They held the VC and Registrar responsible for the prevailing situation and wastage of students’ time and money.

Dr Salman said that PUTA held meetings twice with the Governor and Chancellor of the University Ghulam Ali, but he insisted on resolving the issue through a Jirga rather taking notice of the allegations. He said that PUTA presented 17-allegations of corruption against the VC along with the proves to the Governor and also briefed him about the severity of the issue in a meeting with participation of all the secretaries including secretary Higher Education department.

He said that the Governor asked the teachers to end their boycott of classes and assured inquiry against the VC, adding that PUTA told the governor that an impartial inquiry required immediate removal of the VC till findings of the inquiry. He said that the VC had distorted the image of the prestigious university of the country by saying that the degrees of most of the university teachers were fake. “If the degrees were fake then why did the VC not take any action so far,” he questioned.

Dr Salman said that PUTA requested the governor to order a probe into VC’s allegation of fake degree and if it proves correct then terminate those teachers otherwise remove the VC. He said that in order to protect his seat the VC was giving sweeping statements and misusing his authority and even stopped the salaries of teachers and employees, which he said was an illegal act. “Under the law the administration cannot deny salaries to employees,” he asserted.

He said that the law authorises the Governor as a Chancellor to remove the VC if that latter was not working up to his satisfaction, adding that PUTA also wrote letters to the Chief Minister and Secretary regarding the issue but to no use. He deplored that from a month the teachers were on a strike but neither the government nor any politician or political party took notice of it.

President of all Pakistan BPS teachers association Dr Arif said that since the VC assumed the charge of the office, there was an uncertainty among the university faculty. Regarding wastage of time of students, he said that during corona the teachers took extra classes and covered the courses of students and this time the teachers would also arrange the extra classes as well if the issue gets resolved.