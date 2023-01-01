US Special Envoy emphasizes food security in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): Thomas West, the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, has reported his meeting with high-ranking officials of the Food and Agriculture Organization and the Food Authority in Afghanistan. He emphasized the critical importance of enhancing food security in the country.

West took to his Twitter account to share that he engaged in comprehensive discussions with officials from food and agriculture organizations in Afghanistan on World Food Day.

He continues to emphasize that strengthening food security is vital in supporting the Afghan people.

The Food and Agriculture (FAO) and World Food Program (WFP) “reach millions of Afghans with life-saving agriculture assistance and food aid. Had a good exchange with their leadership on the heels of World Food Day. Improving the country’s food security is critical to support the Afghan people,” he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an urgent appeal for $7.9 million in funding to provide critical services to the 114,000 residents of Herat severely affected by the recent earthquake. This financial support is vital to address their immediate healthcare requirements after the devastating tremors.

According to the World Health Organization, women, girls, children, and other vulnerable communities account for more than 90 per cent of the casualties and injuries resulting from the Herat earthquake.

The requested funds will play a pivotal role in ensuring that medical services reach those most in need, particularly vulnerable groups such as women, children, and marginalized communities, constituting over 90 per cent of the earthquake’s casualties and injuries in Herat.

The recent Herat earthquake has struck Afghanistan at a particularly dire juncture, as highlighted in the recent report by the World Food Programme. The report reveals that this seismic event coincided with a staggering 15 million Afghans uncertain about where their next meal would come from.

This alarming statistic underscores the severe food insecurity crisis gripping the nation, amplifying the urgency of addressing this pressing issue.

Furthermore, aid organizations operating in Afghanistan have expressed growing concerns about the Herat earthquake exacerbating the already daunting challenges the country faces.