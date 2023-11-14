Where we are going today: ‘Tell A Tale’ in Alkhobar

Dhai Al-Mutairi

Tell a Tale is a cafe converted from a house in Al-Shamaliya, one of Alkhobar’s oldest neighborhoods.

One of the newest and most popular cafes in the heart of the city, Tell a Tale boasts a large two-story space with an Instagram-worthy atmosphere and a garden filled with pink Bougainvillea shrubs.

It is one of the few cafes in the area that opens from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Tell a Tale serves a range of items, including croissants, Danish pastries, babka, carrot cake, cinnamon rolls, raspberry cream cheese croissants and lemon meringue croissants.

One of the most popular treats is a waffle croissant topped with crushed vermicelli and pistachio, served with caramel sauce.

For savory items, Tell A Tale offers a pizza Danish, pesto cheese Danish, mushroom Danish, and zaatar and cheese babka.

The dishes are priced between SR19 ($5.07) for a plain croissant and SR36 for a tiramisu.

The beverage menu includes hot and cold options. The hot drinks selection includes espresso, V60 coffee, cortado, hazelnut latte and vanilla Spanish latte.

Tell A Tale’s cold beverages include refreshing options such as an ice drink shaken with vanilla and salted caramel, iced V60, iced americano, raspberry ice tea and peach ice tea.

The cafe supports local products with a display of goods from around Alkhobar, including candles, tote bags, stationery and homemade granola.

Courtesy: arabnews