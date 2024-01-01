People’s problems to be addressed: Hanafi

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi has stressed the role of religious scholars, influential figures and tribal elders in uniting society.

Hanafi met a number of scholars, influential figures and tribal elders from different provinces, the Presidential Palace wrote on its X handle.

The tribal elders asked the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to provide job opportunities for the people and implement development projects.

They praised the overall security situation in the country, the government’s efforts for preventing drug cultivation and trafficking.

For his part, the deputy premier said the role of religious scholars, influential figures and tribal elders was vital in uniting society.

He affirmed IEA’s commitment to providing services to the citizens and implementing development projects in all provinces of the country.

Referring to the demands of the people, Hanafi said the caretaker government take them into consideration within the available resources.