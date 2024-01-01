10 homes established for 100 orphan kids

MULTAN (APP): In a remarkable joint effort, internationally renowned welfare organization GiveLight Foundation and Bait ul Jameela Foundation unveiled 10 new homes designed to accommodate 100 orphan children in Ali Park, Qasim Bela.

The inauguration ceremony, held with great enthusiasm on a Sunday, was graced by the presence of Dian Alyan, the esteemed President of the GiveLight Foundation.

In her address, Alyan underscored the foundation’s commitment to serving hundreds of orphan children across 40 different countries and expressed heartfelt joy at realizing the long-held aspiration of establishing homes in Multan. “The initiative marks a significant milestone in addressing the needs of vulnerable children, offering them not just shelter but a comprehensive array of support services”, she remarked,

She said that the well-planned homes promise to provide a nurturing environment where children will receive not only accommodation but also education, clothing, nutritious meals, medical care, and various other essential daily amenities.

The philanthropic spirit extended further as the Rotary Club pledged to establish a dispensary on-site and provide additional facilities to enhance the well-being of the children residing in Bait ul Jameela Homes.

With the capacity to accommodate 100 orphan children, Bait ul Jameela Homes symbolized a beacon of hope and compassion in the community.

The ceremony saw the attendance of numerous civil society representatives, highlighting the widespread support and solidarity for this noble cause.