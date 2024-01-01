Elections rigging: Four parties alliance block highways amid widespread protests

QUETTA (PPI): The four parties alliance on sunday blocked the main highways of Balochistan in protest against alleged rigging in election 2024.

The activists of the alliance comprising Balochistan National Party (Mengal), National Party, Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Hazara Democratic Party blocked main highways of the province, causing traffic jams.

Balochiatan-Sindh highway was blocked for all kinds of traffic near Darakhshan scheme area of Quetta by the workers of Balochistan National Party (Mengal). Central Labour Secretary BNP (Mengal) Musa Baloch and other party activists were also present.

The workers of National Party blocked Quetta-Karachi highway near Bhawani area of Hub. Similarly, workers of Pushtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) blocked Quetta-Chaman highway for all kinds of vehicular traffic at the site of Kojak Dara area of district Chaman.

Quetta-Chaman, Quetta, Pishin and Quetta-Ziarat highways were also blocked by the workers of PKMAP in Buleli, Kuchlak, Yaru, Syed Hameed cross and Bostan areas.

Meanwhile, Like other parts of the province, workers of Balochistan National Party staged a protest sit-in on Quetta-Karachi highway in Mughal Chowk area of Kalat. The leader of Balochistan National Party (Mengal), Mir Qadir Bakhsh Baloch and others were also present.

National highways were also closed by the workers of BNP (Mengal) in Turbat, Hoshab, Surab and Panjgur areas of Balochistan province. Highways were also blocked for all kinds of traffic in Sib, Naseerabad and Bolan areas of the province. A wheeljam strike was observed on Pak-Iran RCD highway in district Noshki. Workers of Balochistan National Party blocked Quetta-Noshki highway near Noshki station. A protest sit-in of four parties alliance was held outside the office of Deputy Commissioner, Quetta/ District Returning Officer at Anscomb Road area of Quetta against rigged election.

In Chaman, a city bordering neighbouring country Afghanistan, a protest sit in of Awami National Party held in progress against rigging in election. Similarly, a protest sit-in of Jamhoori Watan Party was held in Naseerabad area of the province against election rigging.

Moreover, the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party also observed a protest sit-in in Naseerabad against rigging in election.