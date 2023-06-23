10 Tasty regional fast Food chains to try around the U.S.

Stacey Leasca

Traveling is the ultimate sensory experience. You get to see new sights, smell new scents, hear new sounds, and, of course, taste all the wonderful things that make your destination special. And if you happen to be taking a road trip around the United States, you get the distinct pleasure of digging into all the unique regional fast food chains.

From coast to coast and north to south, Americans are deeply in love with their local favorites. Be it the animal-style fries in California or the spicy chicken in Tennessee, there’s something to try no matter where you’re traveling next. Here are 10 regional fast food chains to try the next time you’re visiting somewhere new in the United States.

Whataburger: Southern and Western U.S.

Since the 1950s, Whataburger has been a Texas favorite. Over the years, it has expanded into 13 additional states with nearly 900 locations, but all that expansion hasn’t changed the reason people keep coming back: Delicious burgers topped with the chain’s bespoke ketchup, which you can actually buy online if you simply can’t go without it.

What to order: The classic Whataburger, upgraded with a toasted brioche bun.

In-N-Out: West Coast

Don’t even think about visiting California without grabbing something — anything — from In-N-Out. The chain has been a West Coast staple since its founding in the late 1940s, and it’s still a favorite thanks to its dedication to only serving high-quality, fresh meat. It’s also remained a rather affordable choice too, with a hamburger going for just a few bucks.

What to order: Anything off its “not-so-secret menu” — try the animal-style burger, the animal-style fries, and a shake.

Biscuitville: The South

What began as a little shop in North Carolina in 1966 has now expanded to more than 60 shops stretching across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The southern shop is beloved by locals for the made-from-scratch biscuits used in its tasty breakfast sandwiches, which can be ordered long into the lunch hour, too.

What to order: While the classic egg and cheese is a great option, go for something with a kick like the spicy chicken and honey biscuit.

Schoop’s Hamburgers: Illinois

Schoop’s Hamburgers is one of the tinier chains on this list, with fewer than 20 locations spread across the state of Illinois. Since 1948, the chain has served simple burgers and fries, and it still makes its way to the top of favorite regional restaurant lists.

What to order: Snag a special hamburger, which comes with double the meat for a hearty bite.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken: Tennessee

Hattie B’s outposts can now be found in major cities including Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Dallas, but Nashville will always be its home. That’s why Music City is the best place to try its crispy, spicy chicken. If you visit a Nashville location without ordering ahead, you may have to wait in line — but it’s well worth the wait.

What to order: Choose from bone-in or boneless chicken, served as hot as you think you can handle.

Culver’s: Midwest, South

Culver’s quickly became a local favorite after it opened its first shop in Wisconsin in 1984. Since then, the chain has evolved to include locations across the Midwest and the South, but like the others, it’s always best enjoyed in its original home state. And, beyond the food, it remains a fan favorite thanks to the incredible customer service that comes with every order.

What to order: A simple but divine original ButterBurger and some Wisconsin cheese curds.

The Habit Burger Grill: West Coast

Somehow, California has birthed not one but two stellar burger franchises. Habit Burger, born in Santa Barbara, may not be as famous as In-N-Out, but that doesn’t make it any less delicious. It’s also expanded further than In-N-Out to locations up and down both the East and West Coasts, but, again, if you need an excuse to get to Santa Barbara on your next vacation, this is it.

What to order: The Impossible Burger is a great choice for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

Sheetz: Mid-Atlantic Region

Sheetz made a name for itself in the 1950s thanks to its quick roadside service. The convenience store chain has thrived over the last half century, with people still raving about its customer-centric approach. And don’t get it twisted, this is no ordinary convenience store. Customers can stop and get a made-to-order meal, so they can refuel their cars and their bodies all at once.



What to order: Snag spicy bacon ranch sliders for a roadside kick.

D’Angelos: New England

New England is home to arguably one of the best sandwich shops anywhere, D’Angelos. This chain has locations sprinkled across Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

What to order: The Caesar salad wrap (offered with chicken or without) is a crunchy, refreshing treat.

Zippy’s: Hawaii

Even the Hawaiian Islands have their regional fast food favorites, including Zippy’s. Born in the 1960s, the diner became an instant hit and now has multiple locations across Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii, and it’s soon opening a satellite location in Las Vegas which will serve all the same Hawaiian fare with a smile.

