3 wounded in MQM-PPP clash

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least three persons including two children were wounded in a clash between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers Friday night in Karachi.

This is the second fierce clash between the two leading parties of Karachi within a week as the general elections, slated for February 8, are just around the corner. Police said the 12-year-old Abdul Rehman, who received an injury to his head, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and was put on ventilator support.

Whereas, Ashraf, 40, was beaten with a stick and Shumail, 16, received a bullet injury to his leg. Both of them were under treatment and were out of danger, said police. A huge contingent of police including the senior superintendent reached the site of the incident and initiated an investigation into the incident which took place in New Karachi’s Sector 11-J near the PPP election office.

Police said the tearing of a political party’s poster sparked the encounter. The law enforcers initially took one person into their custody for his embroilment in the incident. Later, in a joint raid by police and rangers, 34 people were arrested, said the senior superintendent of police (SSP) adding that the family of the child admitted to the ICU did not belong to any political party.

A cousin of the critically injured kid, Muhammad Saleem, told that they had a clash with workers of a political party last day. The workers started beating them with batons and opened firing, and in the meanwhile, a bullet hit his cousin’s head, he added. Saleem said he was associated with the PPP and the other kid wounded in the incident was also his relative.

The hospital administration said the child was under treatment at the JPMC’s neuro ward. His health condition was critical, said the administration. Furthermore, a first information report (FIR) has been lodged in the New Karachi police station by PPP worker Yousaf. At least 15 unidentified persons including three MQM-P workers have been nominated in the FIR, lodged under charges of terrorism and attempted murder.