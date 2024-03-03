40 Afghan nationals released from Pakistan prisons

KABUL (amu.tv) :The Taliban’s Consulate General in Karachi, Afghanistan, said on Sunday that at least 40 Afghan nationals, including a woman, were released from prisons in Pakistan.

According to the consulate, the freed detainees have been transported back to Afghanistan.

The consulate further reported that over the past year, a total of 3,261 Afghan nationals, encompassing women and children, have been released from prisons in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Pakistan has reportedly intensified efforts to detain and forcibly deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghan migrants residing within its borders.