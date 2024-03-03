Taliban publicly flogs man in Sar-e-Pul for ‘immorality’

KABUL (amu.tv) : In the northern province of Sar-e-Pul, the Taliban publicly flogged a man on charges of “immorality,” as per a statement from the group.

The supreme court of the Taliban announced that the accused had served his time in custody before the court made its decision. The event was attended by a number of local residents and Taliban officials.

The man was subjected to 39 lashes and sentenced to six months in prison, the statement detailed.

This incident follows the public flogging of two individuals in the same province on Feb. 24. The Taliban has flogged hundreds of people recently, with the practice seeing a resurgence in the past few days. Additionally, in less than a month, the Taliban has executed three people in public.