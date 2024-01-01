460,881 illegal Afghan nationals returned to homeland

ISLAMABAD (APP): In a concerted effort to address the issue of illegal immigration, the repatriation of foreign nationals, primarily Afghans, continues in Pakistan.

During the last 24 hours, 693 illegal Afghan nationals were safely returned to their homeland, bringing the total number of repatriated immigrants to 460,881, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The repatriation operation utilized 23 vehicles to transport 200 men, 164 women and 329 children back to Afghanistan.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP), in a meeting on October 3, set a deadline for all foreign nationals living illegally in Pakistan. Until October 31, individuals were given the option to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

The government of Pakistan has taken an active role in facilitating the repatriation process, particularly at the Torkham and Chaman borders. This coordinated effort aims to ensure a smooth and secure return for individuals who had been residing in the country without legal authorization.