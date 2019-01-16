5 of a family dead in Herat fire

Monitoring Desk

HERAT CITY: Five members of a family including women and children have been dead in a fire, an official said on Tuesday. Abdul Ahad Walizadah, provincial police spokesman, told Pajhwok the fire erupted in a residential compound in Mahal Naw locality of the second police district of Herat city, the provincial capital, late on Monday night. He added five members of a family were killed in the fire and an investigation into the incident was underway. Walizadah said that a woman, man and three children were among the dead.

The Provincial Civil Hospital officials confirmed the incident but said they did not receive victims of the incident to the hospital. (Pajhwok)