Mohib: Kabul attack would not be left unanswered

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Tuesday condemned the deadly suicide attack in capital Kabul that took place Monday night, saying the attack would not remain without a response.

At least four people were killed and 113 others wounded in a car bombing on a foreign guest house on Monday night. As usual, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing. Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, named the assailant as Motasim Logari.

A statement from the National Security Council (NSC) received by Pajhwok Afghan News quoted NSA Hamdullah Mohib as saying that enemies of Afghanistan once again targeted civilians with most of them children.

Mohib said, “The enemy wants to sabotage the peace process by using any resources amid ongoing efforts and a regional consensus made for reaching a peace agreement in Afghanistan,” he said. He condemned the attack and stressed not to remain silent about the incident and would investigate it and take avenge of it.

“Anyone behind these attacks should not think their crimes would remain unanswered,” he concluded. (Pajhwok)