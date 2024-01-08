6 cops martyred in blast near police van in Bajaur

F.P. Report

KHAR: As many as six policemen were martyred and 27 wounded in a bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle in Belot Farsh area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district, on Monday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur and Rescue 1122 spokesman that the cops were going to provide security to the polio vaccination teams when a roadside bomb exploded, killing six policemen and injuring 27 others. The martyred cops were identified as Habib ur Rahim, Munasib Khan, Muhammad Rauf Khan, Khan Muhammad and Ali Rehman.

As per Rescue 1122 the injured identified as Adnan, Haroon, Siraj, Wali Jan, Sahibzada, Lehaz Ali, Rehman Gul, Shahid, Zafar Khan, Ahmad, Abdul Raziq, Muhammad Israr, Jahangir, Faiz ur Rehman, Sadbar, Hafiz, Hayat Ullah, Sher Muhammad, Abdullah, Sahib, Nemat Ullah, Sher Alam, Jalil, Habib Ullah and Ameer Zada. The deceased and injured have been shifted to Khar hospital, where an emergency was declared.

Police said blood donation was sought by the hospital authorities for treatment of the victims. All the casualties were police personnel. However, ten policemen critical injured have been shifted to Peshawar while 12 were under treatment at Bajaur Headquarters Hospital.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police personnel assigned to provide security to the polio workers in Bajaur.

Paying tributes to the the security personnel and the polio workers, the prime minister said the terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs. At least five police officials were martyred and 22 wounded in a bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle in Belot Farsh area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district on Monday.

Police and Rescue 1122 said the cops were going to provide security to the polio vaccination teams adding that more deaths were feared as some of the injured were in critical condition. PM Kakar offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of those martyred in the terrorist attack and early recovery of the injured.

The prime minister reiterated his resolve to continue the anti-polio campaign till the complete eradication of the virus in the country. He said the people should not listen to the propaganda against the polio vaccine as the world renowned Islamic scholars and Jami Al-Azhar, Egypt had already endorsed the anti-polio programme.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for National Assembly Syed Akhunzada Chattan condemned terrorist attack on police vehicle during polio eradication campaign and argued for identification of culprits behind the attack. This he condemned while addressing press conference at Bajaur press club along with party workers and argued for comprehensive policy for elimination of terrorism and extremism from the society.

PPP leaders urged both Pakistan and Afghanistan governments for collective efforts for elimination of extremism from the region which will pave way to the prosperity. He added that Pakhtun belt had badly impact due to foreign since last four decades and its high time to formulate inclusive policy for peace as well as socio-economic uplift of the people.

Moreover, District Bar Association also condemned terrorist attack on police van and offered prayers for martyrs as well as for early recovery of injured. The lawyer community argued for elimination of terrorists with iron hands.