730,000 Pakistanis waiting for issuance of their passports

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 730,000 Pakistanis in the country and abroad have been waiting for the issuance of their passports for the past one and a half months, on Monday.

The shortage of dollars in the country delayed the timely payment to the French company.

The French company has now been given an order for 2 million more lamination papers.

Lamination papers for 1 million passports were received by the passport office on Friday.

The printing of the pending 700,000 passports has been started today.

Now, 22,000 to 30,000 passports will be prepared daily.

The backlog of over 700,000 passports will be cleared over the next four weeks.

By the end of November, more than one million lamination papers for passports will reach Pakistan.

Moreover, lamination papers for one million passports will reach Pakistan in December.

Arrangements have been finalised to pay the French company for a further two million lamination papers.

The authorities concerned said that the issue of passport printing would be resolved.

Courtesy: (24news)