No option but to demand immediate elections, says Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said while addressing a Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) ceremony in Islamabad on Monday that elections would have to be held for people to release their anger.

“People have only one day to vent. Before anyone else gives an order, the election commission should fulfill its constitutional responsibility,” Bilal Bhutto said.

“I have no option but to demand immediate elections. Delay in elections is equal to not holding elections. Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for the restoration of the Constitution,” he added.

“Judges must first present themselves for accountability. All politicians presented themselves for accountability before the judiciary,” he emphasised.

“All politicians should get equal opportunities in clean and transparent elections. A consensus must be created between the Parliament and the judiciary,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto also expressed gratitude to the SCBA for inviting him to the golden jubilee ceremony of the Constitution.

“The 1971 Constitution lays down the principles of rule of law. The SCBA worked for the supremacy of the Constitution. It played a role against the dictator,” he acknowledged the services of the SCBA.

“Democracy protects human rights. Constitution is the soul of any state,” he pointed out.