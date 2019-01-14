8 hurt in gas cylinder blast

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Eight members of a family, including a child, have been injured as a result of a gas cylinder blast in Kabul on Sunday.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for Kabul police, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place in Ahmad Shah Baba Mena in the limits of the 12th police district.

Eight people, including a child, were wounded as the gas cylinder exploded, he said, adding all the injured were evacuated to Istiqlal hospital. Some of them are in critical condition. Mujahid added detectives had detained three individuals with two pistols and a knife in the limits of the 7th police district. The detainees were accused of armed robberies.

Another robber, Qais, who had been involved in firing into the air and robberies, was captured in the 8th police district, Mujahid informed. (Pajhwok)