88 candidates die days before general elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 88 candidates in the race for national and provincial assemblies’ seats have died before the general elections.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, nine candidates contesting for the National Assembly and 79 for the provincial assemblies have passed away due to various reasons.

Rehan Zeb Khan, an independent candidate for the National Assembly and KP provincial assembly seats, was gunned down during his election campaign.

Sources say elections have been postponed due to the murder of independent candidate Rehan Zeb from NA-8 Bajaur and KP Assembly constituency 22.

Moreover, Ismatullah, a candidate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency 91 Kohat, died on Jan 30.

Eight candidates contesting for NA and 78 for the provincial assemblies died before the release of the final lists.

Sources say elections were not postponed in the constituencies of 86 candidates who died before the release of the final lists.