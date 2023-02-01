Administrative measures stabilized rupee’s value: Senate told

ISLAMABAD (APP): Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday informed the Senate that the value of rupees has stabilized owing to the administrative measures of the incumbent government.

Winding up the discussion on the motion raised by Kamran Murtaza regarding the devaluation of the Pakistan Rupee and shortage of US dollars in the market resulting into high inflation, the minister said that the government controlled the informal channels/hundi business in the country. He expressed the hope that the value of the country’s currency would further improve after receiving a second tranche from the IMF after its review. The position of balance of payments was much better than earlier, he said.

The minister said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was also going major restructuring in exchange companies.

Earlier moving the motion, Kamran Murtaza said that the value of the dollar had continuously been increasing against Pakistani rupees which caused inflation. He called for adopting prudent policies and measures to grow the national economy and controlling the dollar exchange rate. Mohsin Aziz said that the economy has been deteriorating, adding that low exports and remittance besides smuggling were major causes of the increase in the value of the dollar and inflation.

Danish Kumar lauded the caretaker government for controlling the dollar and bringing back its value to Rs 275 from Rs 340. He also called for supporting the policies of the incumbent government to win the confidence of the business community.

Earlier there were problems with opening LC and now there was no such hurdle to open LC for imparting materials for industries, he added.

Dilawar Khan also appreciated the caretaker government for taking pragmatic steps to control the prices of the dollar. The dollar price was not only controlled but also the Stock Exchange witnessed an upward trend owing to the measures of the government, he added.

Hamayun Mohmand said special focus should be given to enhancing the country’s exports. The export-oriented economy of Pakistan was the sole solution to strengthen the rupee, he added. He also called for lowering the interest rate as higher rates curtailed the circulation of money.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar said there was no doubt that the devaluation of the currency was a dangerous thing which also disastrous to the economy. Unfortunately, we have not unlimited resources like other developed world, he added. He said as per his assessment the real effective exchange rate of the dollar should be Rs 244 to Rs 250.

No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murtaza Solangi: Caretaker Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, stressing the need to create awareness about breastfeeding, on Monday said that there was no substitute of mother’s milk for ensuring the overall health of infant babies.

Winding up debate on a motion by Samina Mumtaz Zehri about the regulation of production and sale of baby formula milk and related products and awareness among young mothers, he said Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, monitored the quality and standard of imported milk. He explained that formula milk was rarely produced in the country.

The minister said that Pakistan had to spend $ 30.5 million on the import of around 15000 tons of formula milk every year. Pakistan ranked fourth in milk production in the world, he added. He said the Senators discussed the important features of the formula milk and added the mother might not be able to breastfeed the baby in the specific situation.

He said in case of mother’s death, a baby had to be fed by formula milk so it could not be completely banned.

Earlier moving the motion, Samina Mumtaz Zehri called for promoting minimum six-month breastfeeding to enhance the immune system of babies. She suggested that formula milk should be banned and discouraged in the country.

Some 16 companies were manufacturing formula milk and none was unfortunately a Pakistani company.

She said that formula milk companies always managed doctors and paramedics with monetary benefits, to eventually suggest their products for infant babies. Dr Mehr Taj said the breast milk was totally free which had no substitute in the world. The science has not yet developed any substitute for mother milk, she added.

Dr Zarqa Taimur said C-Section, instead of natural birth, was promoted in the country for monetary gains. C-Section was the main reason for not properly breast-feeding the babies, she added.

She said breastfeeding could protect the infant from various diseases and disorders. She called for proper legislation in this regard.

Fawzia Arshad said formula milk-fed babies were susceptible to diarrhea and other diseases. Breastfeeding was good for both mother and child, she added.

Sana Jamali and Khalida Skindar urged the doctors and paramedics to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding, rather than suggesting formula milk.