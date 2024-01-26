Afghan activists call on Swedish Parliament to recognize ‘Gender Apartheid’ in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): A group of Afghan residents in Sweden met with some members of the Swedish parliament, requesting that the Swedish government officially recognize “gender apartheid in Afghanistan and the genocide of the Hazaras.”

Members of the “Solidarity Union” and several human rights defenders met with Swedish parliamentarians on Thursday, January 25th.

A member of the Swedish Social Democratic Party stated that they would not recognize the Taliban government until they respect human rights.

Participants in this meeting told Afghanistan International that Linnéa Wikman, the foreign affairs spokesperson for the Swedish Social Democratic Party, has stated that Sweden will not recognize the Taliban until they respect human rights, girls’ and women’s right to education, and the rights of religious minorities. Sweden will not cooperate with this group in any way.

Meanwhile, the members of the Solidarity Union asked Swedish authorities to respond strongly to the detention and torture of women and girls in Afghanistan and to impose sanctions on Taliban officials through the European Union, international organizations, and human rights bodies. During this meeting, Afghan activists expressed concern about the human rights situation and urged the global community to take action to stop targeted attacks against the Hazaras.