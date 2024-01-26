UN to host follow-up meeting on Afghanistan in Doha on February 18-19

KABUL (Khaama Press): The United Nations has announced that a follow-up meeting of special envoys from countries and regional organizations regarding Afghanistan will be hosted by Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, on February 18 and 19, 2024 in Doha.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stated on Wednesday, January 24th that the purpose of this meeting is to discuss how to increase international engagement on Afghanistan in a coherent, coordinated, and structured manner, taking into account the recommendations of an independent assessment of the country.

The independent assessment report was conducted by Feridoun Sinirloglu, the Special Coordinator of the United Nations for Afghanistan.

The United Nations Security Council has issued a resolution to implement the recommendations of this assessment and has requested the Secretary-General to appoint a special representative for Afghanistan.

In its resolution, the Security Council also urged the Secretary-General to designate this special representative with strong expertise in human rights and gender issues related to Afghanistan, in consultation with its members, Afghan authorities, women, civil society, and regional countries.

The Security Council stated in its resolution that this special representative should implement the recommendations of the independent assessment of Afghanistan without affecting the mandate of UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) and the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban is opposed to the appointment of a new special representative by the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan.