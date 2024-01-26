Kyrgyzstan delegation meets with Islamic Emirate officials

KABUL (TOLOnews): The delegation of Kyrgyzstan, led by Daniyar Amangeldiev, minister of economy and finance of Kyrgyzstan met with the acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Shahabuddin Delawar and acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP), the two sides discussed cooperation in bilateral economic fields and investment in mines in Afghanistan. Delawar was quoted in the statement as saying that the ministry has made calls for bids for gold, iron and gas mines for and that the Kyrgyz investors can present their proposals to the ministry.

The minister of economy and finance of Kyrgyzstan also met with Muttaqi and discussed the trade and transit issues.

According to the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Minister, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, Muttaqi said that the security and stability in Afghanistan has been provided which created a better opportunity for transit and trade. He also expressed Afghanistan’s readiness to work on major economic projects such as CASA-1000. According to Takal, the Kyrgyz delegation pledged to provide opportunities for the Afghan traders to be connected with China through Kyrgyzstan.

“Kyrgyzstan is one of the countries which has a border with China. This can be a good path for our transit. We have imported mass pine nuts through Kyrgyzstan to China,” said Mohammad Younus Momand, deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment.