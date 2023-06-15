Afghan Minister meets UN representative, asks for further aid

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Economy, Qari Deen Mohammad Hanif met with the head of UN OCHA Isabelle Moussard Carlsen and asked for further aid for the people of Afghanistan in different fields.

While describing the humanitarian aid as vital but not enough, Minister Hanif said that the United Nations should launch development projects in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Ministry of Economy in a news release announced that Minister Hanif on Thursday met with the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) during which he said, “Humanitarian aid is of paramount importance to our people at this very moment, however, the UN and international aid organizations should focus on launching development projects in the country.”

Previously, OCHA had announced that over the past five months, the UN organization had helped more than 17 million people in Afghanistan.

According to OCHA, these aid were focused in the areas of education, malnutrition, health, shelter, food and clean water for the needy families throughout Afghanistan.

For her turn, Isabelle said UN OCHA has delivered life-saving services to more than 17,500,000 people in different parts of the country over the past two months.