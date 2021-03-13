Afghanistan at highest risk of famine in 25 years as funding runs dry: OCHA

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan faces the biggest risk of famine in the previous 25 years due to financial shortages.

The UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) warned in a new report that Afghanistan is at the highest risk of famine in the last 25 years as funding runs dry.

The Organization said that Afghanistan faces a massive humanitarian catastrophe unless urgent assistance is obtained, with roughly 20 million suffering from severe hunger and 6 million just one step away from famine.

The Organization also said that due to severely reduced aid to Afghanistan, the number of individuals who could go hungry right now is among the highest in the world.

OCHA reiterated that at this crucial time, the world must not turn its back on the Afghanistan people to continue by saying that they have already suffered so much; it would be impermissible to subject them to additional suffering by denying them a crucial humanitarian lifeline.

OCHA noted that only $250 million of the $4.6 billion in aid sought by this Organization during the first quarter of 2023 was granted. Only 5.4% of the total asked by the UN from the international community to support humanitarian needs in Afghanistan is represented by this amount of money.