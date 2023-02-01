Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB gets Imran’s four-day physical remand

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has approved four-day physical remand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in connection with 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust case.

The court conducted its proceedings inside Adiala Jail on Friday and granted the physical remand of the former prime minister

The NAB prosecutor informed media men that the court has handed over Imran Khan into NAB’s custody until November 21 and now the Bureau will decide the mechanism of investigation.

Earlier, the court had allowed the NAB to investigate the former prime minister for three days. The NAB had requested for the physical remand of Imran Khan to complete the investigation.

The court had said the NAB officials can interrogate the PTI chief in jail for three days. Further hearing on the request for physical remand was to be held on November 17 (today).

On Tuesday, the Interior Ministry had issued a notification for conducting a jail trial of Imran Khan in the 190-million-pound case by the accountability court. A day before, the NAB had delivered in jail Imran Khan’s arrest warrants issued in the case.

Aleema warns against repeating ZAB episode in Imran case

Aleema Khan, while talking to the media outside the Adiala Jail where she went to meet her incarcerated brother Imran Khan wondered what crime the former premier and the PTI chairman had committed that serious provisions were invoked in his case.

She said that the former premier thought it okay to share the message which was conveyed by American official Donald Lu with his people.

Aleema Khan said that former interior minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that Imran Khan had revealed the state secret.

She said that a high court judge had remarked that Imran Khan could be awarded death sentence under the provisions invoked against him.

She told the media that PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the American Embassy was fully involved in the cipher affair.

She said if they did not get justice here, then they would go to America to register a case against Donald Lu.

She warned that if someone wanted to repeat the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto episode ‘let me be clear that time has changed now’.

Aleema said that the PTI chairman told her that his routine in jail was good and his health was also fine.