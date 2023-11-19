Another 95 connections disconnected in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

F.P. Report

LAHORE : During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 95 connections while 274 under billing cases processed ; Rs 4.59 million fine imposed

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 7 connections on illegal use of gas and another 10 on use of compressor and 151 under billing cases have been processed. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.25 million against under billing cases.In Bahawalpur the company disconnected one connections on the use of compressor.

The regional team in Multan disconnected 3 connections on illegal use of gas and 3 connections on compressor use ,73 Under billing cases have been processed.The team imposed fine of Rs 0.14 million against gas pilferes.

In Peshawar and Karak,the company disconnected 42 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 1.07 million against gas theft and under billing cases and lodged 5 FIRs against gas thief.The regional team in Islamabad disconnected 9 connections on illegal use of gas.

In Sahiwal, the team imposed fine of Rs 0.01 million against gas theft . In Faisalabad 10 under billing cases have been processed. The team booked an amount of Rs 0.18 million against gas theft and under billing cases in Sialkot.In Sargodha the team imposed fine of Rs 0.03 million against gas pilferers. The team of Sheikhupura disconnected 16 connections on illegal use of gas and 29 under billing cases have been processed and amount of Rs 2.74 against Under billing and gas theft cases.

In Gujranwala 1 connection on use of compressor and 11 under billing cases have been processed also imposed fine 0.17 million against gas theft cases.The team of Gujarat disconnected 3 connections on illegal use of gas.