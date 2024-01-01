Aqeela Sumbal quits PPP, joins JUI-F

Anees Takar

MARDAN: Mrs. Aqeela Sumbal, former Divisional President of the PPP Women’s Wing, ex-Tehsil Councillor and President of the Women Chamber has resigned from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and announced her inclusion in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The provincial president of JUI-F Women Wing and former MNA, Naima Kishwar Khan formally welcomed Aqeela Sumbal into the party during a press conference held at the Mardan Press Club.

Addressing the media alongside Naima Kishwar Khan, Aqeela Sumbal explained her decision stated that although PPP had been a dynastic party, it lacked genuine interest in addressing women’s issues. She expressed her frustration especially with certain individuals holding control over the Women’s Wing, making it challenging to bring meaningful change.

Sumbal emphasized that her primary goal in joining JUI-F was to advocate for women’s rights and resolve their issues with dignity and respect. She highlighted that JUI-F, under the leadership of men like Zaher Shah, President of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Zahir Shah, a provincial leader of JUI-F had persuaded her to join the party.

During the press conference, Aqeela Sumbal stated “Women are now awakened and cannot be deceived merely by promises. It became impossible for me to address women’s issues in PPP without any genuine interest or support.”

Naima Kishwar Khan congratulated Aqeela Sumbal on joining JUI-F, expressed confidence that her inclusion would contribute positively to the party’s mission. She encouraged Sumbal by saying, “Your choice to join us gives us hope, and we are not disappointed with the optimism with which you have joined us.”

Naima Kishwar Khan also outlined JUI-F’s commitment to the elevation of women, stated that the party was dedicated to the empowerment of women and the implementation of their legitimate rights. She asserted that JUI-F’s government would be crucial for securing women’s rights and promoting Islamic values in the country.

The press conference was attended by key figures including District General Secretary of JUI-F, Maulana Amanat Shah Haqani, JUI-F candidate for PK-58, Maulana Taj-ul-Amin Jabel, ANP candidate for NA-22, Qari Niaz Ali Haqani, President of Mardan Chamber of Commerce Zaher Shah, District Secretary of Information Maulana Qaisar-ud-Din, and Maulana Israr-ul-Haq.