At least 14 Afghan nationals executed

KABUL (Khaama Press): Human rights organizations in Iran have reported that in less than four months, from the beginning of 2024 until now, at least 14 Afghan nationals have been executed in Iranian prisons.

Hengaw, a human rights organization based in Iranian Kurdistan, reported on Saturday, April 20th, that the implementation of the death sentence for five Afghan prisoners in central prisons of Mashhad and Tabriz has brought the total number of Afghan nationals executed in Iranian prisons since the beginning of 2024 to 14 cases.

The organization, referring to the statistics registered at the Hengaw Statistics and Documentation Center, reported that from the beginning of 2024 until now, less than four months, at least 14 Afghan nationals have been executed in Iranian prisons. Additionally, in 2023, the death sentences of 28 Afghan nationals in Iranian prisons were carried out.

Iran annually executes dozens of Afghan citizens, placing it on the list of countries with high execution rates.

The exact number of Afghan citizens executed annually in Iran is not clear because the Islamic Republic of Iran largely carries out the execution orders secretly, and reports as of Thursday have not been confirmed by the Iranian government.