F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorist court in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of senior PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid by 14 days in the Askari Tower attack and setting on fire the PML-N’s office cases.

The court on Tuesday ordered Dr Yasmin Rashid to appear before the court again on October 17.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was produced in the court after the expiry of her judicial remand.

Anti-terrorism court’s Judge Arshad Javed heard the case.