ATC handovers alleged terrorist for remand

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar has handover two alleged terrorists for five days on physical remand to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).



According to prosecution, Abdul Jabbar alias Usman and Umar aka Umary are involved in serious crimes including terrorism and facilitating terror’s financing.



Investigation officer requested for provision of physical remand for interrogation and investigation while ATC accepted the plea and granted five days remand to Counter Terrorism Department.



Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Peshawar Syed Badshah has rejected bail petition of alleged drug-smuggler.



According prosecution, Asfandyar resident of Wahid Garhi arrested by Khazana police along with 4800 grams hashish while the alleged culprit approached court for his release on bail.



AD&SJ Peshawar Syed Badshah rejected bail plea of alleged drug-smuggler after conclusion of arguments.