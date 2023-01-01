China interested in Afghanistan car manufacturing investment

KABUL (Khaama Press): Chinese investors are keen on investing in Afghanistan’s car manufacturing and electric car battery production, as stated by the Afghanistan Industrialists Association (AIA). Participating in a global exhibition in China, AIA officials said that Chinese investors’ interest in Afghan car manufacturing and electric vehicle battery production is substantial. As reported by association officials, Chinese investors express readiness to invest in Afghanistan’s car and electric vehicle battery production if banking challenges between the two countries are resolved. “The officials of the automobile company said that if the banking problems between China and Afghanistan are resolved, they will soon open their representative office in Afghanistan and start their production and sales in this country,” according to Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of AIA. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce highlights Afghanistan’s strong investment potential. Foreign investors are encouraged to explore opportunities in a favourable business environment. According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, efforts are undertaken to facilitate domestic and foreign investment, aiming for robust economic growth and expanded investment-driven development. It highlights ongoing initiatives to enhance the investment landscape, signalling the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment that spurs economic activities and sustains growth. “We have created facilities for all domestic and foreign investors in the investment sector, and we are trying to expand this process for the development of investment and economic activities,” said Abdulsalam Javad Akhundazda, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce spokesman.