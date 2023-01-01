ATC orders release of KP ex-deputy speaker

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar Judge Jahanzeb Shinwari ordered release on bail of former Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mahmood Jan in murder case, on Tuesday.

According to prosecution, former deputy speaker had killed Mahmood Jan on person of Essakhel tribe named Muhammad Ali while injuring one other over land dispute in the premises Regi police station.

It is worthy to mention that Mahmood Jan was arrested from premises of the court after rejection bail before arrest earlier. Latterly, former deputy speaker Mahmood Jan filed bail plea before ATC while the court ordered his release.

Anti-Corruption court extends interim bail pleas: Special Anti-Corruption Court Peshawar extended interim bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former parliamentarians till 21st November in illegal recruitment case due to unavailability of Judge Babar Ali Khan.

Former parliamentarians Gul Dad and Ajmal Khan appeared before court while Anwar Zeb was absent as he is behind bars in Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The counsel for Anwar Zeb requested for withdrawal of Bail before Arrest as former MPA is on judicial remand in jail. The former MPAs are nominated in corruption cases for alleged malpractices in developmental projects at Bajaur district.

Meanwhile, District court Dera Ismail Khan had discharged former Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash in second case but police had arrested him in third case for anti-state rhetoric on social media.

The case was registered at Tank on complaint of Adnan stating that Kamran Bangash had propagated anti-state rhetoric and encouraged PTI’s workers for bringing licensed arms to Long March processions. The counsel Ali Zaman Advocate argued that a fabricated First information Report had registered against Kamran at DI Khan and requested for discharging from the allegations.