ATC orders to release Sanam Javed

LAHORE (Agencies): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and other party activists in Jinnah House attack case.

As per details, ATC judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict and granted bail to nine suspects of Jinnah House attack case. The bail pleas were accepted against surety bonds worth Rs 0.1 million each and ordered to release the nine PTI leaders. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan and 12 other women leaders were sent on physical remand over the Jinnah House attack case.

The court sent former PTI MNA Aliya and women activists including Khadija, Sanam Javed Khan and others on five-day physical remand in the Jinnah House attack case. The court stated that PTI women will stay in police custody from sunrise till sunset for inquiry.

They will be kept in judicial custody after sunset. It is worth mentioning that violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order. Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.