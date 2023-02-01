Attack in west of Kabul sparks reactions

KABUL (TOLOnews): The attack in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul on Tuesday evening has sparked reactions.

Hamid Karzai, the former president of the country, condemned the explosion, saying that it is “a crime against humanity and against all human and Islamic principles and values”.

“I condemn the explosion in a bus in Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul city, as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and injured. This terrorist act is an anti-human crime and against all human and Islamic principles and values,” Karzai said on X.

“The responsibility for the security of citizens belongs to the security institutions. A lot of effort should be made in this regard because otherwise there will be a loss of trust,” said Tariq Farhadi, a political analyst.

Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur, also condemned the attack, and called for a transparent investigation with a view to identifying perpetrators and holding them accountable.

“Terrible reports of multiple deaths & and injuries in a 3rd explosive attack on Hazaras in under a month, the latest targeting a civilian bus in Dasht-e-Barchi district Kabul. I urge a full, transparent investigation with a view to identifying perpetrators and holding them accountable,” Bennett said on X.

However, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that investigations have started regarding the attack.

“We are still following these criminals who committed this recent crime, both in Kabul and in the provinces. The intelligence of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the security agencies are all trying to find these criminals and punish them,” Mujahid told TOLOnews.

This comes as Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in the west of Kabul, in which seven people killed and twenty others were injured.