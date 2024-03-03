Balochs in Nimroz celebrate culture, say language should be preserved

NIMROZ (Tolo News) : Baloch Culture Day was celebrated in Nimroz with an exhibition of Balochi handicrafts and food.

The elders of Balochs in the exhibition called on the government to teach Balochi language in those areas where Balochs live and pay attention to their culture.

Baloch Culture Day is celebrated on March 2.

“There are Balochs in various provinces and they can also hold these kinds of exhibitions and express these issues,” said Abdul Ahad Khatibi, head of the Baloch General Council of Afghanistan.

“Each tribe in Afghanistan has their own traditional culture so Balochs are also the same, they have an enriched culture, the Balochs who were here were always partners in happiness and sadness with each other,” said Sardar Abdul Razaq, head of thecBaloch council of Nimroz.

Baloch youth and intellectuals also called for the support of the caretaker government in maintaining their handicrafts practices and strengthening their culture.

“We want to introduce our culture to the world through media and exhibitions,” said Hamidullah Baloch, a cultural activist.

“We have many elite youth with very high abilities and skills, both our girls and our boys,” said Khalil Baloch, a cultural activist.

The local officials of Nimroz said that all the cultures of tribes in the country that are not against Islamic law, should be supported.

“Culture that is within the framework of Islam and our Afghan culture, we have tried and are working to strengthen and enrich it,” said Habibullah Elham, head of the Information and Culture department of Nimroz.

According to the information of the officials, most Balochs are living in Nimroz, Farah, Kandahar, Sar-e-Pol and Herat provinces.